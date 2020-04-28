Left Menu
Kyrgyzstan extends state of emergency until May 10

Reuters | Bishkek | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:16 IST
Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has extended until May 10 the state of emergency imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, his office said on Tuesday, following similar moves by its Central Asian neighbors.

Kyrgyzstan has confirmed 708 cases of the disease and used the state of emergency to lock down major cities and several provincial districts where outbreaks were registered.

