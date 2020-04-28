Left Menu
Sweden’s sweet tooth turns sour as coronavirus stirs hygiene fears

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:04 IST
While the coronavirus has not stopped Swedes from eating in restaurants, drinking in pubs, or playing organised sport, it has halted the country's love affair with pick & mix candy.

Swedes chew through almost 33 pounds of candy per person each year - around 15 bags of sugar - more than any other nation, according to a 2018 study by the Swedish Board of Agriculture. Displays of colorful sweets, marshmallows and liquorice are prominent sections of most Swedish supermarkets. However, candy-crazy Swedes now give these a wide berth.

Although health authorities have not cautioned the public against pick & mix, shoppers fear touching the well-handled shovels and bins of loose sweets. "I see a lot of hesitation. People hanging around the candy display, but then walking away, sometimes grabbing something pre-packaged instead," said Filip Herrstedt, 22, a supermarket assistant at Coop in central Stockholm.

Swedish sweet producer Cloetta said last week the coronavirus had "significantly reduced" demand for its pick & mix candy, as it issued a profit warning for the second quarter. "I have stopped because of corona," said Saija Hiltunen while shopping at Coop. "In my head, I can see the virus on the plastic shovels. It feels stupid to buy it now."

Cloetta has cautioned that it does not expect its Swedish pick & mix business, which generated 1.8 billion Swedish crowns ($179 million) in sales in 2019, to break even by year end. Cloetta is seeking to boost sales of pre-packaged candy to cushion the blow, but Anna Bartholf, the company's marketing director, conceded that pick & mix held a special and not easily supplanted place in many Swedes' hearts.

"We as Swedes have a Saturday tradition of treating ourselves and our families with "lördagsgodis" (Saturday candy)," she said. Hiltunen said pre-packaged sweets were not an authentic replacement: "The experience is different ... there's something comforting about the ritual of picking it yourself."

