Soccer-Romania's FCSB resume training, violating gatherings ban

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:48 IST
Romanian club FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, have resumed team training, violating the ban on outdoor gatherings that is in place in the country to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. A video published on the club's Facebook page showed players training in groups of three on Monday at the club base with coach Bogdan Vintila and his assistants overseeing the session.

"At the request of our players, FCSB made available to them the fields at the FCSB Sports Base to prepare in groups of three, as an alternative to the video training sessions," FCSB said. "The players, supervised by Bogdan Vintila and his colleagues from the technical staff, trained on five fields and maintained a safe distance from each other."

Sports Minister Ionut Stroe, however, said that FCSB could face fines for violating two presidential decrees. "If they want to do so (train), I recommend them to seek the approval and consent of the state institutions," Stroe said. "The legal framework limits such team training."

Romanian soccer has been suspended for month and a half due to the coronavirus while the domestic football federation (FRF) said it was hoping the league could re-start in June. The 1986 European Cup winners, Romania's most successful club with 26 league titles, are second in the standings, four points behind leaders CFR Cluj.

The Black Sea state, which has recorded more than 11,000 cases and more than 630 deaths so far will begin to relax its nationwide lockdown in stages from May 15. Citizens will be required to wear protective masks in enclosed spaces and public transport.

