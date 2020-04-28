Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tour de France may have to limit spectators at start - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:35 IST
Tour de France may have to limit spectators at start - ministry

The Tour de France may have to limit spectators during the first days of the race in order to comply with a ban on major events gathering more than 5,000 people before September, the French sports ministry said.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that major sporting and cultural events bringing together more than 5,000 participants could not be held before September as he announced plans for a gradual end of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown from May 11. Philippe did not specifically mention the Tour de France, which has been postponed to Aug. 29-Sept. 20 from its original June 27 start date.

"It is too early to say (how this will impact the Tour) but for now this does not imply a postponement nor a cancellation, but it does not rule out arrangements notably in terms of number of spectators," a sports ministry spokeswoman said. The Tour is the biggest event on road cycling's calendar and the sport's most lucrative race by far. It was originally scheduled to take place from June 27-July 19.

That was knocked off course by the COVID-19 pandemic, which as of Monday had killed 23,293 people in France. The coronavirus outbreak prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to impose a strict lockdown that includes a ban on any mass gatherings.

Earlier this month, the International Cycling Union (UCI) pushed the Tour back by two months. With the ban on mass spectator events now due to run until September, Tour organisers could have to hold the first three days of the race with restrictions in place on the number of fans attending.

That would be unfamiliar for an event which prides itself on its unrestricted access for spectators, and where thousands of flag-waving fans, some of them in fancy dress, routinely line the route of Tour stages.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Add Epidemic Diseases Act sections to Medicare Act: Goa IMA

The Goa chapter of the IndianMedical Association IMA on Tuesday urged Chief MinisterPramod Sawant to incorporate all sections of Epidemic DiseasesAct to the Medicare Act of 2013 so that even after thecoronavirus pandemic ends, medical profe...

British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus: AFP

British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus, a report by AFP news agency.BA confirm to me up to 12,000 British Airways staff - including pilots crew - will be made redundant 28.5 of workforce CEO of BA has written to staff Th...

Report: MLB could resume by July 4

Major League Baseball could hold a rescheduled Opening Day between mid-June and July 4 and play at least 80 games this season, The Athletics Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday. The regular season could consist of as many as 100 games and run we...

Deeply concerned: China on ICMR's decision to not use rapid test kits from two Chinese firms

China on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned over the evaluation result of the COVID-19 rapid testing kits supplied to India by two Chinese companies and subsequent decision by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR to not use the equ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020