Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Buildings closed by coronavirus face another risk: Legionnaires’ disease

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:11 IST
UPDATE 1-Buildings closed by coronavirus face another risk: Legionnaires’ disease

Commercial buildings shuttered for weeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus could fuel another grisly lung infection: Legionnaires’ disease. Public health experts are urging landlords across the globe to carefully re-open buildings to prevent outbreaks of the severe, sometimes lethal, form of pneumonia.

The sudden and sweeping closures of schools, factories, businesses and government offices have created an unprecedented decline in water use. The lack of chlorinated water flowing through pipes, combined with irregular temperature changes, have created conditions ripe for the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, they said. If diagnosed early, Legionnaires’ disease poses less of a health risk than COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Most cases can be successfully cured with antibiotics, and Legionnaires cannot be spread from human to human contact.

But as communities consider reopening, any commercial facility vacated or underutilized for more than three weeks is at risk for a Legionnaires’ outbreak, unless the water pipes are properly flushed and otherwise sanitized, health experts and government officials say. “After surviving COVID-19, who wants to open a building and have another set of significant safety issues?” said Molly Scanlon, an Arizona environmental health scientist who is leading a coronavirus task force for the American Institute of Architects. “Our medical system is already under enough stress as it is.”

Those at risk include schools, gyms, factories, hotels, restaurants and outpatient surgical centers, Scanlon said. According to guidance updated Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the threat also applies to hot tubs, water fountains, sprinkler systems and millions of water cooling towers atop commercial buildings. “It’s a worldwide problem, one that can be solved with precautions,” said British microbiologist Susanne Surman-Lee, who co-drafted reopening guidelines for the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. “Most major corporations with consultants are likely to be aware of the stagnant water systems issue, but this is going to be a challenge for smaller retail-style shops, health clubs and hotels.”

Water and sanitation organizations have joined the call for caution during reopening. “To be honest, this hasn’t really been part of a business continuity planning on the real estate side of the world,” said Chris Boyd of NSF International, an independent standards organization based in Michigan and formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation. “Right now, very few companies are thinking through how water systems factor into their continuity and reopening efforts. They’ve never had to deal with such low occupancy.”

WATERBORNE RISKS Legionnaires' disease, a pneumonia named after a deadly 1976 outbreak at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia, is the chief waterborne illness in the United States. Nearly 50,000 people were infected between 2000 and 2015, according to the CDC.

People with Legionnaires' disease develop pneumonia. Healthy people usually recover, but often require hospitalization and antibiotics to treat the lung infection. About one in 10 die, according to the CDC, but among those who get Legionnaires' during a hospital stay, one in four do not survive. After a 2015 Legionnaires’ outbreak in which 10 New Yorkers died and at least 100 people became ill, the city began regulating water cooling towers, the suspected culprit. The same year, 12 deaths in Flint, Michigan were linked to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak, after officials switched the city’s water source from a lake to a river without taking proper precautions.

Legionnaires' disease infects people when legionella bacteria is disseminated into the air as an aerosol from water sources, such as hot tubs, showerheads, fountains and industrial water cooling systems. The threat from Legionnaires’ disease is compounded, some experts said, because its victims tend to display the same symptoms as coronavirus patients, including cough, chills and fever, making misdiagnosis a possibility.

“WE CANNOT RELAX” A recent paper by Chinese doctors found that 20 percent of coronavirus patients also had Legionnaires' disease. The paper was posted online as a preprint with The Lancet by SSRN but has not been peer-reviewed or published in the journal.

In a paper for the International Society of Travel Medicine, Japanese doctors wrote of an 80-year-old man who died shortly after returning from a Nile cruise in March. He was infected with both legionella and coronavirus. Although doctors could not determine which he caught first, they noted that legionella has been linked to cruise ships. “Our case, although fatal, highlights the importance of differential diagnosis during the current COVID-19 epidemic, so we do not miss the opportunity to diagnose other treatable causes of disease with similar symptoms,” the doctors wrote.

Dr. Xiang-Yang Han of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, who has long studied Legionnaires disease, said he is less worried about misdiagnoses and more concerned about prevention and planning as communities reopen. “We cannot relax, even with the manpower shortage,” Han said. “Do we have enough manpower to flush every facility? Of course, I’m concerned. People are eager to get their businesses running, but these are highly technical jobs and people need to know what they are doing.”

Han said that anyone servicing water pipes before a reopening should take the same precautions as one might to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: wear gloves and a mask. On April 6, Canada’s Public Services and Procurement agency issued a warning to government offices about the risk and said pipes in any building that go more than one week with low or no occupancy should be thoroughly flushed for at least 30 minutes.

Steve Via of the American Water Works Association, which represents utilities, scientists and academics, said small business owners in particular should be vigilant. Any device dormant during the shutdown and connected to the water system should be flushed. “It’s not the landlord’s responsibility to check things like the ice machine, the soda machine, those kinds of things, but they’ve been sitting there for a long time,” Via said. “What we need to be doing is just getting people to start thinking about this as if you went to a house that you used as a summer place -- when you open it up, you have a protocol you follow.”

Via added, “People don’t need to be frightened about this, but they do need to be thoughtful.” (Additional reporting by Charlie Szymanski in New York and Jane Ross in Los Angeles. Editing by Jason Szep)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Banks in Gautam Buddh Nagar delivering cash at doorsteps in hotspot areas

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj on Tuesday said that Banks were delivering cash at the doorsteps in hotspot areas via 232 Bank Mitras. India post is serving in 19 locations, he said.Banks of GB Nagar doing d...

Pelosi says state, local government aid could come in two parts

Additional funding for state and local governments whose finances have been battered amid the novel coronavirus outbreak could come in two separate bills, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday as lawmakers weighed future relief.Pe...

Alcohol smuggling jumps in Namibia amid coronavirus crackdown

Namibian police reported on Tuesday a jump in people smuggling beers and whiskey from neighboring Angola and Zambia, using illegal border crossings to beat a ban on alcohol sales that is part of the countrys plan to slow the spread of coron...

Add Epidemic Diseases Act sections to Medicare Act: Goa IMA

The Goa chapter of the IndianMedical Association IMA on Tuesday urged Chief MinisterPramod Sawant to incorporate all sections of Epidemic DiseasesAct to the Medicare Act of 2013 so that even after thecoronavirus pandemic ends, medical profe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020