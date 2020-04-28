Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plasma Therapy is being used in state on experimental basis after ICMR approval: Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that Plasma Therapy is being used in the state on experimental basis after the approval of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:56 IST
Plasma Therapy is being used in state on experimental basis after ICMR approval: Maharashtra Health Minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that Plasma Therapy is being used in the state on experimental basis after the approval of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "I have not heard what exactly ICMR has suggested today on Plasma Therapy. But I know that we are doing it on an experimental basis after ICMR allowed us to do so. I want to tell you that we have seen good results on two patients," Tope said.

The ICMR on Tuesday said that currently there are no approved, definitive therapies for COVID-19. Convalescent plasma is one of several emerging therapies. However, there is no robust evidence to support it for routine therapy, the research body said. Cautioning about the risks of using plasma therapy, ICMR said that convalescent plasma therapy comes with its own share of technical challenges, like antibody titer testing. There are also several risks of using this therapy including life-threatening allergic reactions and lung injury.

The apex health research organisation also informed that it has initiated a multi-centre clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of using this therapy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Vehicles carrying liquor bottles seized in Bengal's Bankura during lockdown

The West Bengal Police has seized seven vehicles laden with bottles of Indian made foreign liquor IMFL in Bankura district, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown and the ban on sale of alcohol, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The incident ...

Steelers exercise Watt's fifth-year option

The Pittsburgh Steelers exercised T.J. Watts fifth-year option. The linebacker will play in 2020 under the final year of his rookie contract, which was four years, 9.26 million.The Steelers announced the option was picked up on Tuesday. The...

MLB teams to begin refunding fans for lost games

Major League Baseball will permit teams to set up refund policies for unplayed games. ESPN reported Tuesday that all 30 teams will dictate how their refund process works.The league is contemplating a return in mid-June or July, according to...

French soccer won't resume before September, prime minister says

French professional soccer and other league sports will not be allowed to return before September, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday, in comments that appeared to call an end to their 2019-20 seasons. The French football leagu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020