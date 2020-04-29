Illinois posts state's largest single-day COVID-19 death toll

Illinois posts state's largest single-day COVID-19 death tollReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:38 IST
Illinois health officials on Tuesday reported that 142 people had died due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, the state's largest single-day death toll since the outbreak began.
Illinois also posted 2,219 new cases on Tuesday, the second largest daily total. The state has had a total of 2,125 COVID-19 deaths and 48,102 confirmed cases, according to data from the state's department of health.