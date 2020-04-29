Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa's delivery firms switch to meds, groceries during pandemic

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:31 IST
S.Africa's delivery firms switch to meds, groceries during pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

A solitary motorbike rumbles through otherwise silent streets in Johannesburg, South Africa's once-bustling commercial hub, now transformed into a near ghost town by one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns. A few months ago its driver, like most others in the city, would probably have been delivering fast food like fried chicken or burgers to convenience-seeking consumers.

Now, as Africa's most advanced economy groans under the weight of the pandemic, delivery firms have found a lifeline in dispatching essential goods instead. With restaurants and retail businesses shut, it's a strategy firm like Naspers-controlled MrD Food, Uber Eats, Netflorist, ride-hailing app Bolt, and drinks seller BOTTLES hope will ensure their survival.

It could also leave them well-positioned to profit from a rapid shift to online shopping which, though accelerating even before the pandemic, had lagged behind most developed economies. "It was a no-brainer for us," said BOTTLES co-founder and co-chief executive Vincent Viviers. While alcohol sales are banned under South Africa's lockdown restrictions, the online bottle shop said it has seen delivery volumes treble since it switched to offering basic goods.

It capitalized on its existing partnership with supermarket chain Pick n Pay to get out ahead of its larger competitors by offering a same-day delivery service. In Europe and the United States, Uber Technologies-owned Uber Eats, Grubhub, and Just Eat Takeaway have offered incentives to restaurants and forged partnerships to improve their cash flow during the crisis.

Such moves are not possible in South Africa, where the government has ordered restaurants closed during its five-week-old lockdown. Instead, Uber Eats has replaced fast food deliveries with groceries, frozen foods, medication, and personal care items like shower gel and hand sanitizer, all of which are classified by the authorities as essential.

The San Francisco-based firm has also re-styled its ride-hailing app to serve businesses in addition to passengers, adding on-demand and scheduled deliveries. Its rival Bolt launched a similar service for businesses, saying its drivers could use the platform to replace the income they are losing during the lockdown.

Those deliveries are keeping firms in the business, but times are still tough. While the trade-in essential goods is picking up, food delivery service MrD, owned by e-commerce giant Takealot, said it was still only doing a fraction of its normal volumes despite a partnership with pharma-chain MediRite and convenience stores.

And Patrick Mwanje, a delivery agent for Uber Eats, said his delivery figures have fallen sharply during the lockdown. "Delivering groceries is better than nothing," he told Reuters. "Right now I'm relying on tips to survive."

A loosening of South Africa's lockdown restrictions is expected to allow restaurants to reopen, though only for deliveries, from May 1. That should bring some relief. But that doesn't mean delivery services will be going back to focusing on food. And they may not want to.

Compared to developed markets like the United States, where consumers now buy everything from toilet paper to washing machines with a click of a button, online shopping in South Africa is still in its infancy. But it is growing. Over half of South Africans now engage in online shopping. And in an economy that had seen growth stagnate even before the pandemic, e-commerce has been a rare bright spot, with annual revenue growth of nearly 7%.

A survey by Nielsen conducted in early April found 37% more South Africans were shopping online during the lockdown period. And some analysts, like Standard Bank's Derick de Vries, believe it's a trend that will outlive the pandemic. "The impact of the virus is shaping consumer behavior and we are witnessing a significant increase in e-commerce activity and demand for home delivery," he said in a note last week.

"For businesses to remain viable going forward, they will need an online extension of their business."

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

India Post mobile app helps deliver masks, medicines

The conventional mail at your door service, India Post, is not only delivering letters during the COVID-19 lockdown, but also the much needed masks and medicines. The android mobile application of Department of Posts, Post Info, has been he...

President Trump hails U.S. coronavirus testing as infections cross a million

The United States has reported more than a million coronavirus infections only because of its testing, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hailing the effort as being much better than any other country in the world.The Twitter comment...

Clix Capital Builds Seamless Customer Service Amid Lockdown

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirFounded by Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, Clix Capital, Indias leading digital NBFC has managed to build a loan book size of Rs. 5,000 crores across 3M customers in a short span of four years. This has been d...

Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

New rumours about Kim Jong Un pour in daily. The North Korean leader is dead. Or hes very ill. Or maybe hes just recuperating in his luxury compound. As speculation about his health builds, an underlying question looms for professional spie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020