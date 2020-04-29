Left Menu
Telangana Health Minister releases song to create awareness about COVID-19

An awareness song on the coronavirus written by doctors was released by Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender here on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:56 IST
A visual from the coronavirus awareness song.. Image Credit: ANI

An awareness song on the coronavirus written by doctors was released by Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender here on Wednesday. The song is written by Dr Ranaveyina Ramesh, secretary, Telangana ENT Doctors Association and produced by Dr Ravishankar Prajapathi and Dr Ranaveyina Chaitanya.

"Telangana is successfully controlling the coronavirus spread but few youngsters and adults are carelessly handling the situation, risking everyone's lives," said Dr Ranaveyina. "They have no idea how the frontline warriors are serving the nation in fighting the situation. Through this song, we are trying to create awareness among such people," added said Dr Ranaveyina.

"The theme of the song is to appeal people to stay at home, follow the basic safety precautions and support the fight with the frontline warriors to overcome the coronavirus pandemic," said Dr Ranaveyina. (ANI)

