Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramadan in quarantine: Turks fast solo after mass repatriation

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:06 IST
Ramadan in quarantine: Turks fast solo after mass repatriation

As the coronavirus epidemic took hold, Duygu Yucelen - like thousands of her fellow Turks - made the decision to fly home to be with her family for Ramadan rather than spend the Muslim fasting month locked down abroad.

But the conditions of her return mean she is now fasting alone in a student dormitory, still far from her loved ones. "I learned to be happy by myself in a room. There will be times that we will remember this year and this unique experience I am living right now," she said from quarantine in Bingol, 900 km (560 miles) east of her family home in Ankara.

Yucelen, a chemical engineer who had been conducting postgraduate research in Budapest, is one of up to 25,000 being flown back from about 70 countries in Turkey's biggest ever repatriation. All of them must spend their first 14 days after arrival in isolation in one of 77 cities. Yucelen, 28 has been billeted in a student dormitory with four single beds and four small desks.

During Ramadan, which began on Friday, Muslims traditionally join family and friends when breaking their fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the government curbs on large public gatherings imposed to contain the coronavirus mean priorities have changed. Yucelen now joins her parents each evening for food via videolink.

"I felt sad that my parents are breaking their fast alone," said Yucelen, who has seven more days of monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 before she can take a state-funded bus home. Turkey has recorded nearly 115,000 cases, the seventh highest tally in the world. The government said the repatriation was designed to reunite families for Ramadan.

Most of the 20 quarantinees who Reuters spoke to said they were not fasting, but were very content with quarantine conditions and daily medical checkups. "I feel a bit bitter that I will not be able to share my fast-breaking meal with other people during this Ramadan but I am happy that I returned from abroad, and will at least spend half of this month with my family," said Rugeyya Aldim, 24.

The civil engineer, who had to cut short her internship in Vienna, is quarantined in a dorm in the central city of Sivas. "I am speaking with my family in Kars and we pray for the health of all humanity," Aldim said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hope Bihar govt makes quick arrangements to bring home migrant workers: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked the Bihar government to make quick arrangements to bring home students and migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown, and said there is no exc...

Chidambaram suggests running sanitised trains to help move stranded migrants, students

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday welcomed the governments decision to allow inter-state movement of stranded migrants and students and suggested running sanitised point-to-point trains to help move these people, saying buses would...

UK should set out China strategy, Foreign Affairs Committee says

Britains foreign affairs parliamentary committee has asked the government to set out its strategy for dealing with China and whether it plans to use international bodies to hold it to account over the COVID-19 pandemic. The cross-party body...

Pakistan prepares to ease coronavirus curbs with infections below projections

Pakistan is preparing to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions as the number of infections and deaths are well below previous projections, officials said on Wednesday. The South Asian nation, which has registered more than 15,000 cases o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020