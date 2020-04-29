Japan to extend state of emergency due to coronavirus - Nikkei

Japan to extend state of emergency due to coronavirus - NikkeiReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:17 IST
The Japanese government is planning to extend the state of emergency over the new coronavirus pandemic by about one month for the entire country, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
The government will make a final decision after hearing from experts at a meeting on Friday, the Nikkei said.
The state of emergency is currently scheduled to end on May 6.