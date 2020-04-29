Elderly woman critical, no fresh COVID-19 cases in DK, Udupi districts in Karnataka

A 67-year old woman COVID-19 patient was in a critical condition at a hospital here while no fresh cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in Karnataka on Wednesday. The woman from Bantwal, being treated at the Wenlock Hospital here, was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit and her condition stated to be critical, the Dakshina Kannada district administration said in a release.

In the district, a total of 2,841 samples have been sent for tests so far, of which 2,426 tested negative and 21 positive. Reports of 394 samples are awaited, it said. The district currently has seven active Covid-19 patients, while two had succumbed to the disease.

A total of 99 persons are quarantined at NIT-K facility in Surathkal and the ESI hospital here. In Udupi district also, no fresh case was reported Wednesday.

The district at present has no Covid-19 patient under treatment. All three patients have been cured and discharged. Reports of 63 samples sent to labs are awaited, a release said.