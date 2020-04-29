Left Menu
Two persons booked for jumping home quarantine in HP's Kangra

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:09 IST
Two persons booked for jumping home quarantine in HP's Kangra

A case has been registered against two persons for defying home quarantine at Lambagaon in Kangra district after which they were sent to a quarantine centre in Alampur amidst the ongoing lockdown, a district official said on Wednesday. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said citizens from outside states or regions have been instructed to stay in their homes for 28 days and ensure complete compliance of social distancing norms. A provision has also been made to register an FIR against those who disobey these instructions, he added.

The DC said close to 15,000 residents of Kangra who entered the district from outside states or other areas in the past few days are being monitored and the district administration has a complete database, which has also been made available to the respective sub-divisional officers and development block officers. Around 30,000 people had applied for passes to reach Kangra district of whom 15,000 have arrived and the others are expected to arrive before May 3, when the current lockdown is scheduled to end.

The citizens have been instructed to stay indoors for 28 days and to ensure its monitoring while all development block officers have also been asked to send reports regularly from the panchayat level, he added. The DC said around 19,000 people entered the district since March 24 till the recent influx. In total, all 34,000 people of the district are being monitored by authorities, he added.

He said, “If a person has came from outside the district, they will have to remain inside their house for 28 days (home quarantine). Other members of the house  will also be legally responsible, if any person who is under home quarantine is seen outside the house and a FIR could be registered against them.” Prajapati added, “If a person having fever, cough, or respiratory problems reaches any private medical practitioner doctor (allopathic, ayurvedic, homeopathy, Tibetan or any other method) in Kangra district for treatment, it will be mandatory for the doctor to find out whether the patient is from Kangra or has came home from outside the district. The doctor has to give the information to the district medical officer of Kangra or on the helpline 1077. Violation of these orders will be punishable under IPC Sections 269 and 270 apart from Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.” PTI CORR HDA.

