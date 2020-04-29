Nigeria to ease coronavirus lockdowns over 6 weeks - official

Nigeria to ease coronavirus lockdowns over 6 weeks - officialReuters | Abuja | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:47 IST
Nigeria will ease new coronavirus lockdowns in three key states over a six-week period from May 4, the head of the country's task force on the disease said on Wednesday.
The easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun will be split into two-week phases, said Boss Mustapha, the chairman of Nigeria's presidential task force for COVID-19.
