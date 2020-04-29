Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Asymptomatic people in Pune to be home quarantined

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:22 IST
COVID-19: Asymptomatic people in Pune to be home quarantined

Asymptomatic individuals testing positive for coronavirus in Pune will now be kept in home quarantine instead of a facility, the city civic body said on Wednesday as it released a new set of isolation rules for suspected and positive patients. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has revised the quarantine and isolation rules for suspected and positive coronavirus patients on advice of the central government.

As per the new rules, if a person tests positive, but is asymptomatic (not showing signs of the disease), he or she will not be kept at an isolation facility. Instead, the person can isolate himself or herself at home by giving an undertaking that he or she will not violate quarantine rules devised by authorities.

"We have received new guidelines that if there are asymptomatic positive patients, keep them at home. So from tomorrow (April 30), as per the revised protocols, we will bring fewer people to isolation facilities," said civic commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. Similarly, he said, suspected coronavirus patients, whose test reports are awaited, will also not be taken to any institutional quarantine centre.

Instead, they will be asked to quarantine themselves at home and take precautions, Gaikwad said. "Only thing is that all these people (asymptomatic individuals) will have to give a certain undertaking that they are aware that they are positive and will take precautions and will not violate the rules and will stay isolated or quarantined," he added.

The civic chief said the central government issued the fresh guidelines after several states complained that their energy was being expended in handling lodging and logistical issues related to asymptomatic individuals and coronavirus suspects. "Since there is no treatment and body immunity is the only solution, persons with no symptoms can be isolated at home," he added.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

7 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, state count 1,016

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,016 on Wednesday including 409 cured, the state health department said in a statement. According to the state health department, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state t...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3,439; two deaths reported: Delhi government.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3,439 two deaths reported Delhi government....

New York's Cuomo calls politics 'hammer into the middle' of U.S. during pandemic

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he was hearing the music of a campaign season in Washingtons response to the coronavirus pandemic, warning that partisanship could drive a hammer into the middle of this country. Cuomos ...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally reaches 55

One more person was tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday. With one more positive coronavirus case in the state, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand stands at 55, as per the Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020