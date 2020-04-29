Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish ombudsman asks court to block presidential election plan

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:28 IST
Polish ombudsman asks court to block presidential election plan

Poland's human rights commissioner sought a court order on Wednesday to block government preparations to hold a presidential election on May 10 by postal ballot, saying they were a "gross violation" of the law. The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) is trying to push through parliament a plan whereby Poles would vote next month on a new president by postal ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying this would ensure public health was protected.

Polish opposition parties, human rights groups and European Union officials have said the plan is unfair, lacks transparency and will undermine democracy in the nation of 38 million. Adding his voice to the criticism, ombudsman Adam Bodnar said the government's request for the Polish post office to prepare for a postal ballot was illegal because the relevant bill has not yet been approved by parliament.

"This could irreversibly change the current rules for conducting elections," Bodnar said in a statement, adding that it would also negatively affect civil rights in Poland. "Any implementation of this decision may fundamentally affect the legal assessment of the validity of the election," said Bodnar, whose role as independent ombudsman is to defend human rights and government accountability in Poland.

An administrative court could now potentially issue an injunction ordering the government to halt the preparations for a postal ballot, which would plunge Polish politics into further disarray days before the scheduled vote. The government did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on Wednesday on Bodnar's move.

Poland has so far reported 12,640 cases of the new coronavirus and 624 deaths. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reaffirmed on Wednesday the government's plans to hold the presidential election as scheduled on May 10, or with a delay of a couple of weeks at most. Opposition parties have called for a longer delay.

Critics of PiS accuse it of putting political gain ahead of public health concerns. Opinion polls show the incumbent Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, is likely to win re-election.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

We lost a gem today: Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' co-star Saba Qamar

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017s Hindi Medium, said she is at loss of words with the untimely demise of her co-star. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai ...

4-billion-year-old Nitrogen-containing organic molecules discovered in Martian meteorites

Using advanced techniques, scientists have detected organic compounds containing nitrogen in Martian meteorites which were ejected from Marss surface about 15 million years ago. This further proves that evidence for early life can be preser...

7 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, state count 1,016

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,016 on Wednesday including 409 cured, the state health department said in a statement. According to the state health department, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state t...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3,439; two deaths reported: Delhi government.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3,439 two deaths reported Delhi government....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020