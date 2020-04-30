COVID-19 positive patient delivers baby via C-section in Agra

A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 safely delivered a baby in Agra, the district magistrate said on Thursday. Both the mother and baby are reported to be in stable condition.

"The cesarean section of a pregnant woman who tested positive for coronavirus was conducted successfully by a team of gynaecologists at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College," said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh. Today, 29 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Agra, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 433, said Singh.

14 people have died due to the virus in the district while 74 patients have recovered. (ANI)