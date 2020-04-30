Left Menu
One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total cases at 138

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:05 IST
One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total cases at 138
One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 138, officials said. On the brighter side, seven patients were discharged from hospitals following their treatment for COVID-19, even as the number of active cases came down to 50, the officials said.

"A total of 112 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. One of them has tested positive and 111 tested negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 138," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The new patient is a 27-year-old woman living in a residential society in Sector 121 of Noida, he said.

Seven patients, including an 11-year-old girl and an 81-year-old man, were discharged after successful treatment of coronavirus, the officer said in a statement. Others discharged include three women, aged 41, 45 and 53, and two men, aged 40 and 63, he said. "So far, 88 of the 138 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 50 active cases in the district," Dohare said.

The recovery rate of patients is 63.76 percent, according to the official statistics.

