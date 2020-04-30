Left Menu
Coronavirus response boosts approval for Colombia's Duque

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:01 IST
President Ivan Duque's response to the coronavirus has earned him a rare boost in approval ratings, a survey showed, as Colombia's long nationwide quarantine stretches on. Seventy percent of those polled backed Duque's handling of coronavirus, which has included shutting borders, halting flights, and pledging billions in aid and credit guarantees for welfare programs and businesses, according to a poll by Invamer published late on Wednesday. Some 25% disapproved.

Duque's overall approval rating, which has been dismal virtually since he took office in August 2018, was up 29 points in April. Approval of the president rose to 52% from 23% in the most recent survey in February.

Disapproval of Duque, who has twice extended a now seven and a half week national lockdown set to last until May 11, was down 32 points to 39%, from 71% in the previous survey. The survey was conducted earlier this month via 1,200 interviews and has a margin of error of 3%.

