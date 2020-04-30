Soccer-PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions - French league

Paris St Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the COVID-19 crisis, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday. PSG had a 12-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille when the season was suspended as part of French government's measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus last month.

The LFP also crowned Lorient as Ligue 2 champions. French prime minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said that 'the 2019-2020 season of professional sports, including football, (would) not be able to resume'.