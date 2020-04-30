UK to set out next steps on lifting lockdown after passing COVID-19 peak -Johnson

UK to set out next steps on lifting lockdown after passing COVID-19 peak -JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:52 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he would set out a comprehensive plan next week on how to start re-opening the economy from a coronavirus lockdown as Britain had passed through the peak of COVID-19 infections.
"I can confirm today that for the first time we are past the peak of this disease," Johnson said. "We're past the peak and we're on the downward slope, and we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British