Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Player agents, executives call for NBA to cancel season - report

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:55 IST
NBA-Player agents, executives call for NBA to cancel season - report

National Basketball Association executives and player agents are calling on the league to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to health concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reported on Thursday. Even as many states in the U.S. begin to ease stay-at-home restrictions and open up the economy, cracks are beginning to show in the NBA's resolve to complete the campaign and crown a champion, according to CNBC.

Talking to executives and agents, CNBC said team owners are concerned with liability issues and are conflicted about whether or not to give up on the current season. The NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBAPA) has agreed to withhold 25% of players’ pay starting next month.

With that issue resolved CNBC reported that many owners have no desire to return because other sources of revenue are down and despite a massive media rights deal, teams are still reporting losses. One person told CNBC a western conference team has already lost roughly $50 million this season and doesn’t have much incentive to restart the campaign.

“What (owners) are saying is, ’If we return, where is the revenue that is going to justify the additional cost of returning?'," one team executive said. “They are looking at the cost side versus the revenue side. What revenue comes in now?”

Despite the reservations, the NBA has given every indication it plans to complete the current campaign. The league announced this week it would soon unveil rule changes that will allow teams to open their practice facilities for players to take part in treatment and limited workouts.

There is no set date for when facilities can open, though the league advised teams that it is targeting no earlier than May 8. The NBA was the first of North America's major sports to suspend play after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11. The decision created a domino effect with many league and sports quickly following the NBA lead and cancelling or postponing seasons.

A number of scenarios of how the NBA might be able to restart have been floated, including centralizing teams in Las Vegas or the Bahamas and playing games in empty arenas.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Half of Telecom Italia staff to work remotely in cautious approach after lockdown -document

Telecom Italia TIM will keep just over half of its staff working from home when Italys biggest phone group begins a gradual reopening of its offices across Italy next week, company documents seen by Reuters showed. Italy, the original epice...

Doping-WADA hands over findings on Russian drug cheats

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Thursday its investigation into 298 Russian athletes targeted in a doping probe has been completed and the findings passed onto international federations for further action. Code named Operation LIM...

Suresh K Reddy is India's new ambassador to Brazil

Suresh K Reddy has been appointed Indias next ambassador to Brazil, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.The diplomat is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the ministry. An IFS officer of 1991 batch, Reddy is expec...

Soccer-Liverpool 'disappointed' by mayor's comments on ending the season

Premier League leaders Liverpool said they were disappointed by the citys mayor saying the season should not be re-started even behind closed doors because of the risk of fans gathering outside Anfield. Liverpool were 25 points clear of clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020