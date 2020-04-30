Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnia's coronavirus-free Adriatic resort charges disinfection entrance fee

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:16 IST
Bosnia's coronavirus-free Adriatic resort charges disinfection entrance fee

The authorities in Bosnia's sole Adriatic resort Neum have begun charging an entrance fee for the disinfection of vehicles as a measure to keep the town coronavirus free with the Labour Day holidays starting on Friday, local media reported. Zivko Matusko, the mayor of the town which lies along Bosnia's 12-mile stretch of the coastline, told N1 television the decision had been made by the town's civil defence headquarters and that the money would be spent on disinfectant and staff to carry out the process.

The fee, ranging from 2.5 to 5 euros, depends on the type and size of vehicle. Disinfection of vehicles entering Neum has been obligatory since the start of the coronavirus outbreak last month but there has not been a charge until now. Matusko had previously said he feared an influx of visitors over the holiday weekend. However, Bosnia's two regions on Wednesday reinstated stricter measures on the movement of people during the three-day period after the number of coronavirus cases soared following an easing of restrictions.

Neum had been the only Bosnian town where visitors needed to show medical receipts on entry to prove they were not infected with COVID-19. That measure was abolished on Monday, according to N1. The town relies on tourism and wants to keep its coronavirus-free image for the upcoming summer season.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

The Matrix 4: John Wick directors reveal involvement in Keanu Reeves-starring movie

The Matrix 4 is going to be the first new Matrix movie since The Matrix Revolutions premiered in November 2003. The fourth movie of the franchise commenced production in San Francisco under the code name Project Ice Cream on February 4, 202...

25 killed in clashes in C.African Republic

Twenty-five people have died and 51 were injured in clashes in the northeast of the perennially unstable Central African Republic, the communications minister said Thursday. Fighting between armed groups in Ndele led to the deaths of 21 civ...

U.S. CDC reports 1,031,659 coronavirus cases, 60,057 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday reported 1,031,659 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 26,512 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,552 to 60,057.The CDC reporte...

Newly recovered UK leader Johnson joins applause for COVID carers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in a round of applause across the United Kingdom on Thursday to thank hospital staff and care workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis. The applause has become an emotional weekly ritual in Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020