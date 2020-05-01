Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:00 IST
Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

In the battle against coronavirus, Swiss soldiers are using smartphones to test a new contact tracing application that could prevent infections while also protecting users' privacy.

Switzerland hopes to launch the app on May 11 based on a standard, developed by researchers in Lausanne and Zurich, that uses Bluetooth communication between devices to assess the risk of catching COVID-19. A hundred soldiers from the Chamblon army base near Lausanne volunteered to download the app and then go about their regular routines for 24 hours.

If they spend 15 minutes within two meters of each other, that information is logged on their devices and they must exchange a validation card given by researchers so the data can be checked. The apps "do that in an encrypted way, and the records stay on the phone", Marcel Salathe, director of the digital epidemiology lab at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), told Reuters Television.

"If a person eventually gets positively tested, they can upload their ID to the system, and then all the other apps can check whether they have been close to that person and can then call the health authorities," he added. Speed is vital. COVID-19 can be spread by people without symptoms, making it important to react quickly when an individual test positive and warn those they have contacted.

"The idea of this app is really to aid contact tracing," said Salathe. "Usually this is done in a way that is personalized based, and with this app, we hope to support this process so that it is much faster."

LIKE A SUBMARINE

EPFL project manager Alfredo Sanchez compared the app to "a submarine that sends sound markers and listens to the echoes that are coming back". Although early results with Bluetooth-based contact tracing in countries like Singapore have been modest, backers say it can help if large numbers participate.

Amid concerns about whether such technology can be used by governments to increase surveillance, the Swiss team has taken a privacy-first approach. Records of Bluetooth exchanges between smartphones are kept on devices, not on a central server.

Salathe warned that, with a central server, "you start adding more and more things that, on their own, don't look very problematic. But, actually, you are slowly building something that is very close to a really intrusive surveillance machinery." The Swiss app would be the first of its kind to have a decentralized design compatible with new standards from Apple and Google, whose operating systems run 99% of the world's smartphones.

In Geneva, people's views on the app are mixed. Hamza Fawaz, a resident in his 30s, has doubts about data protection and will not use the app. But conference interpreter Beatrice Mallet, in her 60s, is "completely ready".

"It can be useful and if it allows us to get out more quickly from this health crisis, this is a good thing", she said. The Swiss Parliament is expected to debate the app next week.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-NRL's plans to restart boosted after Queensland says teams can travel

National Rugby Leagues hopes of restarting competition by May 28 were boosted on Friday with Queensland state confirming teams can cross its border for matches even if travel restrictions for the broader public have not been relaxed by then...

Tourists trickle back to village by China's Great Wall as virus curbs relaxed

The mock Qing dynasty village nestled below the Great Wall would normally be teeming with tourists on Labour Day, but the thin crowds on Friday showed that while Chinas coronavirus epidemic has subsided, peoples fears could take longer to f...

Low-Pressure forms over Andaman Sea, S-E Bay of Bengal: IMD's Cyclone Warning

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, a Low-Pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning hours of today, the 01st May 2020. Its inte...

China's Hubei to lower emergency coronavirus response level -Xinhua

Chinas central province of Hubei will lower its coronavirus emergency response level from the highest to second-highest level from Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday, citing a local official.The virus was first detect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020