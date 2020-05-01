Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia grapples with another record day of cases

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:29 IST
Russia grapples with another record day of cases

Russia registered almost 8,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday in yet another record daily spike, bringing the total to 114,431. The number of cases is likely to be much higher as not everyone gets tested, and tests in Russia were reported to be only 70-80% accurate

In at least five Russian regions, health officials registered a surge of pneumonia cases. In Moscow, which accounts for half of all virus cases, all respiratory infections are likely to be caused by the coronavirus, according to the public health agency Rospotrebnadzor

On Thursday, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced testing positive for the new virus and temporarily stepping back from running the Cabinet.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient dies after consuming toxic liquid in UP

Kanpur UP, May 1 PTI&#160;A coronavirus patient died at a hospital here on Friday allegedly after consuming some toxic liquid at the community health centre he was admitted to in Sarsaul in Uttar Pradeshs Kanpur Dehat district, a health off...

Visakhapatnam Smart City operates 24x7 in three shifts to manage COVID 19

The Smart City Operations Centre of Visakhapatnam operates 24x7 in three shifts to manage COVID 19. Following tasks are performed in this centreAnnouncement of cautionary measures and information related to COVID 19 through Public Announcem...

Court extends Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody in corruption case till May 8

A special court in Mumbai on Friday extended the CBI custody of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, accused in a corruption case against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, till May 8, officials said. The court had earlier se...

Fraudulent share trading case: 6 entities settle matters with Sebi by paying over Rs 1.5 cr

Six entities have settled with regulator Sebi cases of alleged fraudulent trading in ECE Industries Ltds shares, by paying over Rs 1.5 crore towards settlement charges. The entities are Prakash Kumar Mohta, Prakash Kumar Mohta HUF, Jayantik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020