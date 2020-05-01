Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wizz Air plane lands in London in tentative return to commercial flights

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:51 IST
Wizz Air plane lands in London in tentative return to commercial flights
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@wizzair)

Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air flew into London's Luton airport from Sofia on Friday, becoming one of the first European airlines to restart routes during the coronavirus pandemic. At least one person onboard seen through the window was wearing a face mask. There were also dozens of passengers within the airport, spaced out for social distancing, possibly for the return flight which took off shortly afterward.

European airlines have grounded the majority of their fleets over the last six weeks as governments imposed travel restrictions to combat the spread of the virus. But Wizz Air said last week it planned to put some of its planes back in the air for essential travel, restoring services to destinations in Romania, Budapest in Hungary, Lisbon in Portugal and Spain's Tenerife plus a few more.

The London Luton arrivals and departures board showed three Wizz Air flights were due to arrive and depart on Friday. The airline says it is important to get the infrastructure operating and that there are people across Europe who need to travel for work. A person familiar with the situation said the load factor on the flights operating on Friday was generally above 50%.

Across Europe, air traffic is down by about 90% according to global body IATA, with the flights that are still operating facilitating the repatriation of citizens, travel by medical experts, and cargo supplies. Given ongoing travel restrictions - UK government advice, for example, is for Britons to avoid all non-essential global travel - Wizz has said that it does not expect flights to be full, enabling it to maintain social distancing onboard.

The airline, whose geographic focus is on central and eastern Europe, has said all passengers must wear masks on flights while its crew will wear masks and gloves. When travel restrictions do start to ease, it is likely that there will be tougher measures for flying, which could affect demand. Britain is considering a two-week quarantine requirement for arrivals into the country.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Lockdown extended till 17th May: MHA

The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4. In order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situationThe Ministry of Home Aff...

Why was Cong silent when Rajasthan increased VAT on petrol, asks Haryana minister Anil Vij

With the Congress slamming the Haryana government for increasing VAT on diesel and petrol, state Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday asked the main opposition why it didnt raise its voice when its own government in Rajasthan hiked the same rat...

Ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers: PM Modi to power sector

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked officials to work towards ensuring round-the-clock supply of power to all consumers. &#160; At a meeting on the power sector and the impact of COVID-19 on it, he&#160...

Maha: KDMC chief asks staff to feed lockdown-hit stray dogs

Authorities in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Maharashtras Thane district on Friday asked staff to ensure stray dogs are fed. A KDMC release said an order to this effect was issued by civic chief Vijay Suryanvanshi after he saw s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020