Left Menu
Development News Edition

326 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths in Gujarat in 24 hrs

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:47 IST
326 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths in Gujarat in 24 hrs

With 326 new cases reported since previous night, the total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 4,721 on Friday, a senior official said. During the same period, 22 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to coronavirus to 236 in the state, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Sixteen patients died at various hospitals in Ahmedabad, followed by Vadodara, where four persons died since Thursday night. One person each from Panchmahal and Surat also succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, said Ravi in her video message in the evening.

Twelve of these patients were also suffering from co-morbidities such as diabetes, Ravi added. 123 persons recovered from infection and were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours across the state, including 83 in Ahmedabad and 15 in Vadodara.

Twelve persons were given discharge in Surat, six in Anand, two in Sabarkantha and one each in Dahod, Gir-Somnath, Navsari, Patan and Rajkot. Out of 326 positive cases reported on Friday, 267 cases were reported in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 26 in Surat, 19 in Vadodara, six in Mahisagar, three in Panchmahal, and one each in Banaskantha, Botad, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Patan districts.

Out of the total 4,721 positive cases reported so far, as many as 3,293 have emerged from Ahmedabad district alone, 644 in Surat and 308 in Vadodara. Other districts where significant number of cases have been reported include Anand (74), Rajkot (58), Gandhinagar (49) and Bhavnagar (47).

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are thus as follows: Positive cases 4,721, new cases 326, total deaths 236, discharged 736, active cases 3,749 and people tested so far 68,774..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief reiterates virus had natural origin

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is natural in origin. Dr Michael Ryan responded Friday to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he has seen informat...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...

New York schools staying closed through spring, Cuomo says

New Yorks schools and colleges will remain shut through the end of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The order, which applies to 4.2 million students statewide, continues a shutdown that ha...

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Patrick Mahomes confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020