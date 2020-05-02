Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:28 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.29 million people have reportedly been infected by the novel coronavirus globally, and 232,806 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT on Friday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * The United Kingdom's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 27,510, an increase of 739, according to figures that include deaths in hospital and in other settings like nursing homes. * Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,639 to 160,758, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. * Russia reported a record daily rise in confirmed coronavirus cases, a day after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced he had been diagnosed with the new virus and was temporarily stepping down to recover. * Spain's coronavirus death toll rose to 24,824 as 281 more people died from causes related to the disease overnight, the health ministry said. * The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 475 to 39,791 health authorities said, with 98 new deaths. * Death toll in Italy climbed by 269, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 1,965. * Hungary needs to prepare for a potential second wave of coronavirus cases in October and November after a likely slowdown in the outbreak's infection rate in the summer, the prime minister told state radio. * Britain's financial watchdog said it would urgently ask the courts to clarify uncertainty over whether businesses can claim compensation for disruption caused by the pandemic.

* Ukraine reached 10,000 cases. AMERICAS * More than 1.07 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus in the United States and 62,891 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Friday. * Nearly every business in Georgia was free to reopen on Friday after being shut for weeks, in a move closely watched by the U.S. government and other states to see if the lifting of restrictions triggers a spike in coronavirus deaths. * U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his hard-fought trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the coronavirus pandemic and he threatened new tariffs on Beijing, as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak. * Canada's coronavirus curve is flat but worrying trends are emerging, according to its top medical officer. * Brazil reported a record 7,218 cases in the last 24 hours and 435 additional fatalities. ASIA-PACIFIC * China reported 12 new cases for April 30, up from four a day earlier, bringing the national tally to 82,874. * China's central province of Hubei, where the novel coronavirus behind the pandemic was first detected, will lower its emergency response level from Saturday in the latest relaxation of lockdowns put in place to contain the virus. * Malaysia reported 69 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,071. * The Philippines on Friday reported 284 new coronavirus infections and 11 more deaths, bringing its total number of cases to 8,772 and fatalities to 579. * Indonesia confirmed 433 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 10,551, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said. * Afghanistan, beset by a poor healthcare system, malnutrition, war and other vulnerabilities, likely is facing a "health disaster" from the coronavirus, a watchdog report to the U.S. Congress warns. * Thailand reported six new cases and no new death. * Malaysia will allow majority of businesses to resume operations from May 4. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkey's death toll has risen by 84 in the last 24 hours to 3,258, with 2,188 new cases of the virus, Health Ministry data showed. * The International Monetary Fund approved $411 million in emergency assistance for Ethiopia. * The Rwandan government will allow limited movement of people and allow restricted openings of businesses including restaurants and hotels from next Monday as it starts to ease its coronavirus lockdown. * Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended a nationwide lockdown to fight the new coronavirus by two more weeks and announced a $720 million stimulus package for distressed companies, most which will be allowed to reopen on Monday. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totalled a seasonally adjusted 3.839 million for the week ended April 25, the U.S. Labor Department said, while the Commerce Department said consumer spending slumped by a record 7.5% in March. * Britain's housing market is grinding to a halt as a result of the government's coronavirus lockdown, mortgage lender Nationwide said. * Spain's GDP will contract 9.2% in 2020, surpassing the fall during the country's Great Recession of 2008-2013, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said. * Japan's monthly auto sales dropped to a nine-year low in April, industry data showed. * Irish manufacturing activity suffered its sharpest monthly decline on record in April as output collapsed, while British factory output risks falling by more than half during the current quarter, a trade body said. * South Korean exports plunged at their sharpest pace since the global financial crisis in April. * Consumer prices in Japan's capital city fell for the first time in three years in April and national factory activity slumped, increasing fears that the pandemic could tip the country back into deflation. * France suffered its sharpest economic contraction since records began in 1949 in the first quarter. * Democratic Republic of Congo has cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to -1.9% and is expecting its economy to contract, its central bank said. * Chile's unemployment rate rose to 8.2% in the first quarter from the same period a year ago, hitting a decade high.

(Compiled by Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...

Report: Falcons acquire DE Harris from Dolphins

Miami traded defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick Friday as the Dolphins continue remaking their front seven under second-year coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins received the Falcons 2021 seventh-round ...

WHO chief reiterates virus had natural origin

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is natural in origin. Dr Michael Ryan responded Friday to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he has seen informat...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020