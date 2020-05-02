Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of Ethiopian migrants quarantined in universities wait to go home

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 02-05-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 01:14 IST
Thousands of Ethiopian migrants quarantined in universities wait to go home

Thousands of Ethiopian migrants expelled from the Middle East and African countries are being quarantined in universities in a sign of the strain placed on vulnerable nations by mass deportations amid the coronavirus crisis. Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Somalia and other countries have deported more than 5,000 illegal migrants to Ethiopia since April 1, according to the U.N. migration agency.

Health minister Lia Tadesse said Ethiopia was providing for the migrants - 13 of whom had tested positive for COVID-19 - and acknowledged concerns about spreading the virus to villages by sending them home. "We are taking care of them and will continue to take care of them although, of course, it's demanding in many aspects," Tadesse told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

The U.N. has warned that mass expulsions of illegal migrants by Saudi Arabia to Ethiopia risks spreading the virus and overwhelming quarantine efforts. An internal U.N. memo seen by Reuters said Saudi Arabia was expected to deport some 200,000 Ethiopian migrants in total.

Tadesse said that no migrants had been deported by Riyadh in the past week. Ethiopia, which has around 110 million people, has only recorded 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths but experts say its public health system could swiftly be overwhelmed.

'PURVEYORS OF DISEASE' Tens of thousands of Ethiopians are estimated to migrate illegally every year in search of better-paid work, mainly to Gulf Arab nations, where many end up exploited in homes as maids or on building sites.

Many of those now returning endured trauma and require medical attention. Tadesse said that medics and therapists were offering support. Last month, a U.N. source told the Thomson Reuters Foundation hundreds of migrants who had recently returned from Djibouti were turned back by regional authorities after undergoing quarantine in the eastern city of Dire Dawa.

"There were some concerns among the regional governments about the quarantined returnees ... but this is now being handled through education and regional leadership," Tadesse said. After being quarantined for 14 days, over 1,000 migrants were sent home this week after testing negative for the virus, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"There has always been the fear that migrants are purveyors of disease, but the evidence does not bear this out at all," said Maureen Achieng, IOM's chief of mission to Ethiopia, adding the agency was trying to combat stigma surrounding coronavirus in the region. "We are trying to ensure that ... people begin to dissociate the disease from migrants."

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No soft landing for Biden on 'Morning Joe' interview

If Joe Biden was looking for a soft landing place to address sexual assault allegations made by a former Senate staffer, he didnt find it Friday on MSNBCs Morning Joe. The 20-minute interview of the presumptive Democratic presidential nomi...

U.S. FDA authorizes remdesivir drug as emergency treatment for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA has granted authorization to Gilead Sciences Inc for emergency use of its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19, the agency and President Donald Trump said on Friday...

Toronto Defiant's 'Kellex' retires from Overwatch League

Toronto Defiant main support Kristian Kellex Keller announced Friday that he is moving on from the Overwatch League. Kellex joined the Overwatch League during a two-season stint with the Boston Uprising before signing with the Toronto Defia...

Former Trump lawyer will not be released from prison this week -source

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, will not be released from prison this week to serve the remainder of his term in home confinement, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.Reuters and other media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020