Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen records first coronavirus case in Taiz province as virus spreads

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 02-05-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 01:31 IST
Yemen records first coronavirus case in Taiz province as virus spreads

Yemen reported the first case of the novel coronavirus in a third province on Friday, raising the number of diagnosed infections to seven with two deaths in one of the world's most vulnerable countries.

The United Nations says it fears the virus could be spreading undetected in the country where a five-year war has shattered health systems and left millions acutely malnourished. "A new confirmed case of coronavirus was reported, the first in (southwestern) governorate of Taiz, in a man in his 40s," the national emergency coronavirus committee said in a Twitter post.

"The patient is receiving care at a quarantine centre and measures have been taken by the monitoring teams and the health department for those who interacted with him." Yemen recorded its first case of COVID-19 in southern Hadharamout province on April 10. On Wednesday, it announced five infections in the southern port of Aden, with two deaths.

Yemen is already grappling with the world's largest humanitarian crisis caused by the war between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group that ousted the government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The World Health Organisation has said it fears the worst about the COVID-19 impact in Yemen as its population has some of the lowest levels of immunity and most acute vulnerability to disease compared with other countries.

Around 80% of the population, or 24 million people, rely on humanitarian aid and 10 million are at risk of starvation. Disease is rife and some like dengue fever share the same symptoms as the novel coronavirus, making it harder to detect. Yemen is also split into rival power centres. On Wednesday the Aden-based government's emergency coronavirus committee voiced concern that Houthi officials were not admitting to a coronavirus outbreak in Sanaa. The group's health authorities said all suspected cases there had tested negative for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No soft landing for Biden on 'Morning Joe' interview

If Joe Biden was looking for a soft landing place to address sexual assault allegations made by a former Senate staffer, he didnt find it Friday on MSNBCs Morning Joe. The 20-minute interview of the presumptive Democratic presidential nomi...

U.S. FDA authorizes remdesivir drug as emergency treatment for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA has granted authorization to Gilead Sciences Inc for emergency use of its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19, the agency and President Donald Trump said on Friday...

Toronto Defiant's 'Kellex' retires from Overwatch League

Toronto Defiant main support Kristian Kellex Keller announced Friday that he is moving on from the Overwatch League. Kellex joined the Overwatch League during a two-season stint with the Boston Uprising before signing with the Toronto Defia...

Former Trump lawyer will not be released from prison this week -source

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, will not be released from prison this week to serve the remainder of his term in home confinement, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.Reuters and other media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020