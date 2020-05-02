Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several US hospitals using HCQ in treatment of COVID 19 patients: Report

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2020 06:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 06:55 IST
Several US hospitals using HCQ in treatment of COVID 19 patients: Report

Several hospitals in the United States continue to use malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, a media report said. Medical publication, MDedge on Friday reported that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the malaria drug, is currently the first-line therapy and Tocilizumab the second-line medication for people hospitalized with polymerase chain reaction-confirmed COVID-19 infection in the Yale New Haven Health System, which operates hospitals across Connecticut.

“Hydroxychloroquine is first-line at Yale because in-vitro data shows potent inhibition of the virus and possible clinical benefit, which is about as good as evidence gets at the moment,” Indian American cardiologist Nihar Desai told the medical publication. "It's cheap, it's been used for decades, and people are relatively comfortable with it," he added.

"We are trying to do the best we can. One hopes we never have to go through anything like this (coronavirus pandemic) again," Desai told MDedge. His home institution, Yale New Haven Hospital, is almost half full with COVID-19 patients, at more than 400, the report said.

On Friday, US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization (EUA) for the use of investigational anti-viral Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID 19 patients. HCQ was the first drug to receive EAU from FDA for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

US President Donald Trump has been an advocate of use of HCQ, which has reportedly cured patients in New York and several other place. Reports indicate that the malaria drug has been effective during the initial phases of a person being infected by coronavirus but poses a danger to those having heart ailments.

At the request of Trump, India had exported 50 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the United States..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Several US hospitals using HCQ in treatment of COVID 19 patients: Report

Several hospitals in the United States continue to use malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, a media report said. Medical publication, MDedge on Friday reported that hydroxychloroquine HCQ, the mala...

Moscow registers 37 new coronavirus related deaths in last 24 hours

Russias capital Moscow has registered 37 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the citys coronavirus response center has said in a statement on Friday local time. With this, the death toll in Moscow has risen to 695.Thirty-seve...

Madhya Pradesh couple ties knot observing social distancing norms

A couple entered into wedlock in Gautampura, Indore on Friday amid the lockdown after grooms father, a cancer patient expressed his desire to see his son getting married. Santosh Chauhan, father of Ayush Chauhan took permission from the dis...

China reports one new coronavirus case versus 12 a day earlier

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 1, down from 12 a day earlier, data from the countrys health authority showed on Saturday. The new case was imported, the National Health Commission NHC said, down from six imported cases a da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020