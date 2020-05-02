Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Karnataka, toll rises to 25

Two people died of COVID-19 in Karnataka on Saturday taking the toll in the state to 25, whereas nine more tested positive for the virus, pushing the tally to 598, the health department said. Two deaths were reported in Bidar and Bengaluru urban, the health department said in a statement.

An 82-year-old person with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness died in Bidar. While the second fatality was a 62-year-old man with a history of diabetes, hypertension, renal failure, and was on multiple myeloma on chemotherapy, in Bengaluru.

He too had complained of breathlessness on April 30 and died on Saturday at the designated hospital. Among the nine new cases, two each are from Tumakuru, Vijayapura, one each from Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Bengaluru urban.

Cumulatively, 598 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and it includes 25 deaths.