Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's coronavirus cases hit new high, Moscow warns of clampdown

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:40 IST
Russia's coronavirus cases hit new high, Moscow warns of clampdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia reported 9,623 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, its highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total to 124,054, mostly in the capital Moscow, where the mayor threatened to cut the number of travel permits. The death toll nationwide rose to 1,222 after 57 people died in the last 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus crisis response center said, after revising the previous day's tally.

Russia has been in partial lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, since the end of March. In Moscow, people who have not obtained a special permit for free movement, are only able to leave their homes to shop, walk their dogs, and dispose of garbage. President Vladimir Putin has ordered the restrictive measures, called non-working days, to continue until May 11 inclusive, when the country finishes celebrating the Labour Day and Victory Day holidays.

Despite a relatively low number of cases and deaths compared to the United States, Italy, and Spain, which have been hit hardest by the disease, Russia's infection curve has not reached a plateau. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued an appeal on Saturday to Muscovites to continue to self-isolate. He said the number of critically ill patients is rising, but not as steeply worst-case scenario projections.

"However, it is obvious that the threat is on the rise," he said in his blog. Sobyanin told Rossiya-1 TV station that the Moscow authorities may cut the number of digital permits issued for travel across the city if the situation worsens.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the second-most senior official in the country after Putin, told the president on Thursday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and that he was temporarily stepping down to recover. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov is now serving as acting prime minister in his absence.

On Friday, another member of the Russian cabinet, Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev, announced he had been diagnosed with the virus and that he would be treated in hospital. Dmitry Volkov, one of his deputies, also tested positive, the ministry said.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa, Odisha CM discuss about migrant workers via video conferencing

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over sending migrant workers from Karnataka to Odisha. Yediyurappa said that all necessary facilities are available for migrant workers during...

Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all

Signs on Friday that several big meatpacking plants will soon reopen might appear to support President Donald Trumps assertion that he had solved their problems in keeping grocery stores coolers stocked during the coronavirus crisis. But th...

Table tennis-All competitions scrapped until end July says ITTF

All table tennis competitions and events have been scrapped at least until the end of July due to the coronavirus, the international table tennis federation ITTF said on Saturday. Following an update from its task force the ITTF said it was...

Andhra: Train carrying migrants reaches Renigunta station in Chittoor

A special train from Ernakulam in Kerala to Odishas Bhubaneswar carrying migrant labourers reached Renigunta railway station in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning, an official said. The train reached here at around 10 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020