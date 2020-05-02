Several Aurangabad GMCH resident doctors haven't got stipend

Several resident doctors of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad in Maharashtra have not been paid their stipend since February, a functionary representing their association said on Saturday. Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) office bearer Dr Amir Tadvi said there are 450 residents doctors in the facility and several had not got their stipend since February.

"We will continue to work as this is a crucial time due to the novel coronavirus outbreak." he added. GMCH Dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said the issue had been resolved and the amount would be released "within a week".