Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American physician launches study to find if prayers could heal COVID-19 patients

PTI | Kansascity | Updated: 03-05-2020 04:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 04:43 IST
Indian-American physician launches study to find if prayers could heal COVID-19 patients

By Seema Hakhu Kachru Kansas City, May 3 (PTI) An Indian-American physician in Kansas City has begun a study to find if something called “remote intercessory prayer” might initiate God to heal those infected with the coronavirus. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy launched the four-month prayer study on Friday, which involves 1,000 coronavirus patients who are in intensive care.

In the study, none of the patients’ prescribed standard care will be changed. They will be divided in two groups of 500 each and prayers will be offered for one of the groups. Also, neither group will be informed about the prayers.

The four-month study will investigate "the role of remote intercessory multi-denominational prayer on clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients," according to a description provided to the National Institutes of Health. Half of the patients, randomly chosen, will receive a "universal" prayer offered in five denominational forms -- Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, and Buddhism -- while the other patients will constitute the control group. All the patients will receive the standard of care prescribed by their medical providers and Lakkireddy has assembled a steering committee of medical professionals to oversee the study.

"We all believe in science, and we also believe in faith," Lakkireddy said. "If there is a supernatural power, which a lot of us believe, would that power of prayer and divine intervention change the outcomes in a concerted fashion? That was our question," he said.

The investigators will assess how long the patients remain on ventilators, how many suffer from organ failure, how quickly they are released from intensive care and how many die, Lakkireddy said. He describes himself as "born into Hinduism," but said he also attended a Catholic school and had spent time in synagogues, Buddhist monasteries, and mosques. The physician said he cannot explain how people praying remotely for someone they don't know (or a group of people,) could actually make a difference in their health outcomes, and acknowledged that some of his medical colleagues have had "a mixed reaction" to his study proposal.

Lakkireddy said he has no idea what he will find, "but it's not like we're putting anyone at risk. A miracle could happen. There's always hope, right?" PTI SHK AD.

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and 2,061 total deaths

Mexicos health ministry reported 1,349 new known coronavirus cases and 89 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the countrys total to 22,088 cases and 2,061 deaths.The head of Mexicos consumer protection agency, Ricardo Sheffield, said on Twitt...

Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S airlines - Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway Inc has sold its entire stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines, Chairman Warren Buffett said Saturday at the companys annual meeting. The conglomerate held sizeable positions in the airlines, including an 11 stake in De...

Trump hails Kim reappearance, but N.Korea denuclearization prospects bleak

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday welcomed the reemergence of North Koreas Kim Jong Un after weeks of speculation about his health, but prospects for the U.S. efforts to persuade Pyongyang to denuclearize appear as bleak as ever.On Sa...

Amnesty reports chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Journalism in Egypt has effectively become a crime over the past four years, as authorities clamp down on media outlets and muzzle dissent, Amnesty International said in a report released Sunday. As the number of coronavirus infections in E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020