COVID-19 patient from Chandigarh dies in Panchkula hospital
A 82-year-old COVID-19 patient from Chandigarh passed away at a private hospital in Panchkula.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 11:51 IST
A 82-year-old COVID-19 patient from Chandigarh passed away at a private hospital in Panchkula.
This is the first death related to COVID-19 reported from the Union Territory of Chandigarh, informed Dr Jasjeet Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Panchkula, Haryana.
94 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Chandigarh so far. 19 persons have been cured and discharged while there are 75 active cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh
- Panchkula
- Haryana
- COVID
ALSO READ
Residents of Chandigarh's Sector 40 create '40's Fighter Welfare Club' to fight COVID-19
Chandigarh startups Pumpkart, Figgital launch hyper-local e-commerce initiative
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh; total count 36
Double whammy for Chandigarh's Elante mall store owners: zero revenue and high rents
Action to be taken against COVID-19 patient in Chandigarh for hosting party