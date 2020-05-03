Vietnam reports first new coronavirus infection in 9 days, taking its tally to 271

Vietnam reports first new coronavirus infection in 9 days, taking its tally to 271Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:21 IST
Vietnam reported its first new coronavirus infection in nine days on Sunday, a British oil expert who was quarantined on arrival, the health ministry said.
The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 271 coronavirus cases and has reported no deaths, the ministry said in a statement. Over 30,500 people have been quarantined, and 261,000 tests have been carried out.
