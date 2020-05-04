RML doctors thank Indian Army for the honour

The doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here on Sunday thanked the Indian Army for the honour and appealed to the people to cooperate with the doctors to fight the battle of COVID-19. Dr Aarti Parasar of RML Hospital said that the Indian Army has encouraged their enthusiasm among them and said that they are doing their best to eradicate the virus completely.

"I want to tell all those people who are living at home at the moment, that do not be disappointed as we are doing our work. You are safe at home. We will be able to win only with your cooperation," said Dr Parasar. "This time is challenging for the doctors because we have to stay in PPE kits for hours. We have to wear masks and at the same time take care of the patient. They have to increase their enthusiasm in this difficult time. We have got rashes in our body but we are doing all this for our country," she added.

"It has been almost one and a half months, we are out of our homes. Still, we will live outside until the virus is completely eradicated. We will not be able to meet our family members but still, we will serve our country," she added. "We are feeling very happy with the honour that the Indian Army has given to us today with flowers. Our work has been appreciated. Not only the doctors but all the paramedics, medical staff and the nurses are working hard. Wearing PPE kit continuously for six hours is not so easy," said Dr Swapnil Mavchi.

"I would like to thank the Indian Army wholeheartedly that our efforts have been appreciated by the Indian Army. Stay safe, stay at home and cooperate with us only then we will be able to win," said Dr Akshay Rao, a paediatrician. Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) showered flower petals on the National Police Memorial, and hospitals in Delhi treating COVID-19 patients to express gratitude towards them. (ANI)