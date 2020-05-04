Students in South Korea to return to school soon

South Korea says it'll allow schools to have their students back in their classrooms, starting from next week, amid signs that the coronavirus outbreak in the country is waning. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said Monday high school seniors will return to schools on May 13 and other lower grade students in phased steps from May 20.

She says about 5.4 million students in South Korea have been taking classes online since April 9 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. South Korea's caseload has continuously been declining in recent weeks, prompting authorities to relax its social distancing rules. Earlier Monday, South Korea reported eight additional virus cases, taking its national tally over 10,800.