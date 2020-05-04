UAE sends medical supplies to boost Botswana's efforts to curb COVID-19
To date, the UAE has provided more than 353 metric tons of aid to over 35 countries, supporting nearly 353,000 medical professionals in the process.Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:18 IST
The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 5 metric tons of medical supplies to Botswana to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The aid will assist approximately 5,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.
Commenting on the aid delivery, His Excellency Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Botswana stated: "Today's delivery of aid affirms the UAE's continuous and active engagement in international efforts to fight COVID-19 and comes within the framework of strengthening the medical capabilities of a large number of friendly countries such as Botswana."
"Aid to Botswana will enable the country's healthcare workers to take the necessary precautions as they work to protect the public from COVID-19," His Excellency added.
To date, the UAE has provided more than 353 metric tons of aid to over 35 countries, supporting nearly 353,000 medical professionals in the process.
(With Inputs from APO)
