Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat COVID-19 count up by 376 to 5,804: death toll 319

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:45 IST
Gujarat COVID-19 count up by 376 to 5,804: death toll 319

Gujarat on Monday reported 376 new COVID-19 cases and the highest single-day deaths at 29, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 26, taking the overall number of the affected people to 5,804 and fatalities to 319, a Health department official said. The number of the recovered people in the state rose to 1,195 after 153 patients were discharged from hospitals, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

With 259 new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad crossed the 4,000-mark at 4,076 while the overall death toll mounted to 234. "Of the 29 fatalities, 26 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad while two deaths were reported from Vadodara and one from Surat. Of them, 13 patients were suffering from comorbidities," Ravi said.

She said the discharged included a 65-year-old from Navsari with a chronic heart disease, and an HIV positive patient from Ahmedabad who was suffering from severe anaemia since the last 2.5 years. Besides Ahmedabad, new cases were reported from Vadodara (35), Bhavnagar (21) and Surat (20). With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Surat now stands at 706 and at 385 in Vadodara, Ravi said.

Other districts that reported fresh cases are: Anand (1), Banaskantha (3), Botad (3), Dahod (6), Gandhinagar (7), Jamnagar (3), Panchmahal (7), Rajkot (3), Mahisagar (3), Kheda (3), and Sabarkantha (2). "Of the 4,290 active cases in the state, 25 patients are on ventilator support. A total 84,648 samples have been tested so far in the state," she said.

Ravi also said that hospitals in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat have been selected for the WHO solidarity international clinical trial to be conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research on aspects like improvement of condition of coronavirus patients, rate of mortality, need for ventilators, severe drug reactions post five-drug regime etc. BJ Medical College, GMERS and SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, New Civil Hospital in Surat and PDU Medical College in Rajkot have been selected for the study, she said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,804, new cases 376, deaths 319, number of discharged 1,195, active cases 4,290, people tested so far 84,648..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi

Oscar-winning JoJo Rabbit screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theaters, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.A new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney also is in development from Russian D...

Air Canada CEO sees 'darkest period' in aviation history

Canadas largest airline on Monday announced a billion-dollar loss and announced mandatory temperature checks for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Were now living through the darkest period ever in the history of commercial aviation,...

As Milan eases lockdown, mayor says 'people are ready' for green change

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has pushed in recent years to make his northern Italian city more climate-smart, including setting an ambitious aim to electrify all public transport by 2030.On Monday, as the coronavirus-hit city began a slow, car...

New York governor outlines reopening plan with construction, manufacturing first

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with select industries like construction and the least affected regions. Cuomo did not giv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020