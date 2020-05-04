Gujarat COVID-19 count up by 376 to 5,804: death toll 319

Gujarat on Monday reported 376 new COVID-19 cases and the highest single-day deaths at 29, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 26, taking the overall number of the affected people to 5,804 and fatalities to 319, a Health department official said. The number of the recovered people in the state rose to 1,195 after 153 patients were discharged from hospitals, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

With 259 new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad crossed the 4,000-mark at 4,076 while the overall death toll mounted to 234. "Of the 29 fatalities, 26 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad while two deaths were reported from Vadodara and one from Surat. Of them, 13 patients were suffering from comorbidities," Ravi said.

She said the discharged included a 65-year-old from Navsari with a chronic heart disease, and an HIV positive patient from Ahmedabad who was suffering from severe anaemia since the last 2.5 years. Besides Ahmedabad, new cases were reported from Vadodara (35), Bhavnagar (21) and Surat (20). With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Surat now stands at 706 and at 385 in Vadodara, Ravi said.

Other districts that reported fresh cases are: Anand (1), Banaskantha (3), Botad (3), Dahod (6), Gandhinagar (7), Jamnagar (3), Panchmahal (7), Rajkot (3), Mahisagar (3), Kheda (3), and Sabarkantha (2). "Of the 4,290 active cases in the state, 25 patients are on ventilator support. A total 84,648 samples have been tested so far in the state," she said.

Ravi also said that hospitals in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat have been selected for the WHO solidarity international clinical trial to be conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research on aspects like improvement of condition of coronavirus patients, rate of mortality, need for ventilators, severe drug reactions post five-drug regime etc. BJ Medical College, GMERS and SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, New Civil Hospital in Surat and PDU Medical College in Rajkot have been selected for the study, she said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,804, new cases 376, deaths 319, number of discharged 1,195, active cases 4,290, people tested so far 84,648..