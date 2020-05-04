Bulgaria will not extend state of emergency, but some curbs stay - minister

Bulgaria will not extend state of emergency, but some curbs stay - ministerReuters | Sofia | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:11 IST
Bulgaria will not extend a state of emergency past its May 13 expiry date but some coronavirus restrictions will remain in force for two more months, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Monday.
Bulgaria, which declared a state of emergency on March 13, has so far confirmed 1,652 cases of the illness and 78 deaths.
