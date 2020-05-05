U.S. should drop tariffs on pandemic-related goods for 90 days- key lawmaker

U.S. should drop tariffs on pandemic-related goods for 90 days- key lawmakerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 02:45 IST
The U.S. government should suspend for 90 days all tariffs on products needed to combat the new coronavirus pandemic, while taking steps to boost domestic production and resolve shortages of medical supplies and drugs, a key U.S. lawmaker said on Monday.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued the statement after reviewing a report prepared by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which was released on Monday.
