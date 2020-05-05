Left Menu
State of National Emergency to be extended sixth time to fight COVID-19

The initial declaration was made on March 25, and the seven-day declaration can be extended as many times as necessary. It does not change the COVID-19 Alert Level.

Updated: 05-05-2020 08:02 IST
State of National Emergency to be extended sixth time to fight COVID-19
“Police are enforcing the rules of level 3, particularly around mass gatherings, and are dealing swiftly with those breaking the rules,” Peeni Henare said. Image Credit: ANI

The State of National Emergency to support the COVID-19 response will be extended a sixth time, for a further seven days.

The initial declaration was made on March 25, and the seven-day declaration can be extended as many times as necessary. It does not change the COVID-19 Alert Level.

"On the advice of the Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management and after consultation with the Prime Minister, I consider the State of National Emergency should remain in place to support the COVID-19 response," Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said.

"With Level 3 acting as our recovery room from COVID-19, we need to ensure extra vigilance to lock in the gains of Level 4 in stamping out the virus and ensure it doesn't bounce back.

"The powers activated by the State of National Emergency enable critical work to be carried out during this time including managing roads, traffic and public places; providing first aid, food, shelter and accommodation.

"The powers continue to be used by local councils to restrict vehicle access to roads and public places, and directing freedom campers to relocate.

"It is heartening to see that most New Zealanders are continuing to do the right thing by following the rules as we begin to rebuild together to get the economy moving again.

"Police are enforcing the rules of level 3, particularly around mass gatherings, and are dealing swiftly with those breaking the rules," Peeni Henare said.

The State of National Emergency and the COVID-19 Alert Levels are two distinct and separate things. The Alert Levels specify the range of measures that we are taking against COVID-19.

A State of National Emergency provides the people managing the response in an emergency, in this case, COVID-19, access to powers they would not normally have, but might require now to implement and enforce these measures.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

