Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Warne suggests weighted ball to solve shining dilemma

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:48 IST
Cricket-Warne suggests weighted ball to solve shining dilemma
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne Image Credit: ANI

Australian spin great Shane Warne has suggested using weighted balls to help pace bowlers generate swing without risking health when cricket resumes after the coronavirus shutdown. The traditional way of shining the ball by rubbing it with sweat and saliva to generate swing is likely to be discontinued on health grounds when cricket restarts after the pandemic have subsided.

Australian cricket-ball manufacturer Kookaburra says it is developing a wax applicator to enhance the shine and aid swing but Warne offered an alternative. "Why can't the ball be weighted on one side so it always swings? It would be like a taped tennis ball or like with the lawn bowls," the former leg-spinner told Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"I'm not sure you'd want it to hoop around corners like Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis) but it could swing and give the seamer something on flat wickets when it's hot and the pitch is at its flattest on day two, day three." Pakistan greats Akram and Younis are considered the foremost exponents of reverse swing, which is generated by shining one side of the ball while keeping the other side rough.

A weighted ball would also pre-empt any ball-tampering, Warne said. "You wouldn't have to worry about anyone tampering with it with bottle tops, sandpaper, or whatever. It would be a good competition between bat and ball."

Warne, who retired in 2007 with 1,001 international wickets, said compared to the bat, the ball used in cricket has not really evolved over the years. "If you pick up one of the bats you started within the '80s, and then one you used at the end of your career, it's like four of your old ones stuck together - but the thing is lighter!

"So why has the ball not evolved? If anything, it has got worse."

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Riveting' coverage of Alaska policing wins Pulitzer Prize

The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize in public service on Monday for illuminating public safety gaps in Alaska, revealing that a third of villages had no police protection. The riveting series spurred legislative c...

Lynch: Contract talks with Seahawks ongoing

Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks late last season, might not be done playing. The 34-year-old free agent running back told ESPNs Scott Van Pelt on Monday that his agent is engaged in discussions with...

Robert Rodriguez confirms directing 'The Mandalorian'

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has come aboard the season two of hit Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian, as one of the directors. The 51-year-old director made the announcement on Twitter where he shared a photo of himself with Baby Yoda.I am ...

‘Recently recovered COVID-19 patients produce virus-specific antibodies’

Most newly discharged patients who recently recovered from COVID-19 produce varying virus-specific antibodies and T cells, according to a study that has implications for designing an effective vaccine against the deadly disease. Fourteen pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020