France hoping to deploy StopCovid app by June 2 - minister

France is hoping to deploy its state-supported "StopCOVID" contact-tracing app by June 2, the Minister for Digital Affairs, Cedric O, said on Tuesday. "We hope to have something by June 2," Cedric O told BFM Business TV. "We are pursuing our roadmap," he added.

France's state-supported "StopCOVID" contact-tracing app should enter its testing phase in the week of May 11 when the country starts to unwind its lockdown, the minister said earlier this month.