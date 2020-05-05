Left Menu
Development News Edition

France hoping to deploy StopCovid app by June 2 - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-05-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 12:14 IST
France hoping to deploy StopCovid app by June 2 - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France is hoping to deploy its state-supported "StopCOVID" contact-tracing app by June 2, the Minister for Digital Affairs, Cedric O, said on Tuesday. "We hope to have something by June 2," Cedric O told BFM Business TV. "We are pursuing our roadmap," he added.

France's state-supported "StopCOVID" contact-tracing app should enter its testing phase in the week of May 11 when the country starts to unwind its lockdown, the minister said earlier this month.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Body of unidentified woman found in car in south Delhi's Lodhi colony

The body of an unidentified woman was found in a car in south Delhis Lodhi Colony area on Tuesday, police said. The body of a woman around 32 years was found in a car with a visible injury on her head. However, the nature of injury will be ...

Bus carrying migrant workers hits truck in Odisha, 1 dead

One person died and five others were injured when a bus ferrying Odia migrant workers from Telangana rammed into a truck in Odishas Khurda district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place when the driver of the bus carrying around ...

Kishore Kumar's letter to Satyajit Ray latest find in filmmaker's closet

A letter written to Satyajit Ray by Kishore Kumar way back in 1963 is the latest find in the treasure trove of keepsake recently unboxed at the auteurs Bishop Lefroy Road house here by his son, Sandip Ray, a well- known filmmaker himself. T...

Hepatitis C drugs may help fight COVID-19, supercomputer simulations suggest

Several drugs approved for the treatment of hepatitis C viral infection have been identified as potential candidates against COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to a study based on extensive calculations using supercomp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020