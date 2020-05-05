Virgin Atlantic to cut 3,150 jobs after pandemic hits demand

Virgin Atlantic to cut 3,150 jobs after pandemic hits demandReuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:33 IST
British airline Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday it planned to cut 3,150 jobs and would move its flying programme from London Gatwick to Heathrow airport as it counts the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said it continued to explore all available options to get extra funding through talks with the government and other stakeholders about possible support for the airline.
