Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air sets deep discount for share sale

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:09 IST
Norwegian Air sets deep discount for share sale

Norwegian Air will sell new shares at a 79% discount to the latest traded price on the Oslo Bourse, the budget carrier said on Tuesday as it seeks to boost its equity in order to qualify for Norway's government aid package.

Norwegian aims to sell shares at 1.0 crown each, it said, far less than Tuesday's closing price of 4.80 crowns as a way to attract investors even while an ongoing debt conversion leads to a massive dilution of ownership stakes.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru's president confirms coronavirus caseload now over 50,000

Perus President Martin Vizcarra confirmed on Tuesday that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have now exceeded 50,000.Vizcarra said a total of 50,189 cases had been detected, in a press conference in the capital Lima, and confirmed 1,44...

White house plans to wind down coronavirus task force in coming weeks -New York Times

The White House plans to wind down its coronavirus task force in coming weeks, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, adding it is not clear whether another group might replace the task force headed by Vice President Mike Pence and made up...

Sports News Roundup: NFL: Gore to sign one-year deal with Jets; Lynch: Contract talks with Seahawks ongoing and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFL Gore to sign one-year deal with JetsRunning back Frank Gore is signing a one-year contract with the New York Jets, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPNs Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Gore...

Odisha talks to Japanese, Korean and US firms for investment in the state

The Odisha government has already started consultation with different business houses in Japan, Korea and United States for investment in the state, an official said on Tuesday. This was revealed at the Corona situation review meeting chair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020