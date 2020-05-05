Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy expects at least 100 bln euros from EU recovery fund

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-05-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:22 IST
Italy expects at least 100 bln euros from EU recovery fund
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday he was confident the new European Recovery Fund will make available at least 100 billion euros ($109 billion) for Italy to help its economy bounce back from the coronavirus crisis. European leaders are negotiating over the creation of a fund worth at least 1 trillion euros to boost economies hit by the pandemic.

"I am confident that at least 100 billion euros could be used for our country via the Recovery Fund," Gualtieri told the Italian senate. Italy wants the fund to provide mainly grants to EU governments, rather than just loans and hopes it can be activated sometime between June and September.

"We believe that we cannot wait until 2021 to have this tool effective," Gualtieri said. He added that in addition, Italy hopes to get 20 billion euros from the new European scheme up to mitigate unemployment risks and 40 billion euros of lending from the European Investment Bank.

A further 36 billion euros will be available if Italy opts to apply for a precautionary credit line ensured by the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). However, the co-ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has told the government to steer clear of the ESM, saying it would undermine Italy's sovereignty because of possible conditions attached to any loans.

While it awaits resources from Europe, Rome is trying to stimulate its economy with a series of domestic spending packages. This week Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will unveil the latest of these, worth 55 billion euros, which will push the country's budget deficit this year to 10.4% of gross domestic product, the highest since the early 1990s.

Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said on Monday that 16 billion euros of the package, to be passed by emergency decree, would help companies pay workers temporarily laid off because of the lockdown to try to curb the coronavirus. All firing procedures will be suspended until mid-August, according to a draft of the decree seen by Reuters, in an effort to uphold a public promise by Gualtieri that "nobody must lose their job because of the coronavirus".

Among other measures, the government will cut electricity bills and reimburse three months of rent paid by firms. The Treasury is also looking at a scheme to provide state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) with an equity fund to invest in core companies in difficulty and protect them from possible foreign predators.

($1 = 0.9209 euros)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru's president confirms coronavirus caseload now over 50,000

Perus President Martin Vizcarra confirmed on Tuesday that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have now exceeded 50,000.Vizcarra said a total of 50,189 cases had been detected, in a press conference in the capital Lima, and confirmed 1,44...

White house plans to wind down coronavirus task force in coming weeks -New York Times

The White House plans to wind down its coronavirus task force in coming weeks, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, adding it is not clear whether another group might replace the task force headed by Vice President Mike Pence and made up...

Sports News Roundup: NFL: Gore to sign one-year deal with Jets; Lynch: Contract talks with Seahawks ongoing and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFL Gore to sign one-year deal with JetsRunning back Frank Gore is signing a one-year contract with the New York Jets, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPNs Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Gore...

Odisha talks to Japanese, Korean and US firms for investment in the state

The Odisha government has already started consultation with different business houses in Japan, Korea and United States for investment in the state, an official said on Tuesday. This was revealed at the Corona situation review meeting chair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020