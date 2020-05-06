Trump outlines wish list as Congress mulls more coronavirus relief

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday outlined a wish list of policies he suggested Congress should consider as it weighs a possible fourth round of coronavirus relief legislation, including payroll tax cuts and a business expense deduction.

"The elimination of Sanctuary Cities, Payroll Taxes, and perhaps Capital Gains Taxes, must be put on the table," Trump said in a tweet.

He also said liability protections for businesses that are reopening and a business tax deduction for restaurant and entertainment expenses should be in the mix.